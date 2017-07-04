Kansas man jailed after month-long drug investigation

FINNEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges.

On Friday, the Garden City/Finney County Drug Task Force culminated a month-long investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine from with the service of a search warrant at a residence in the 900 Block of West Olive in Garden City, according to a media release.

During the search of the residence officers located numerous items of evidence to include suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and firearms.

Police arrested 40-year-old Alberto Gonzalez. He is being held in the Finney County Jail and could face the possible charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Proceeds from the Sale of Controlled Substances.