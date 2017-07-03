Sheriff: 3 juveniles injured after ATVs collide in Reno Co.

RENO COUNTY – Three juveniles were injured in an accident Sunday in Reno County.

Just after 2:30 p.m., an ATV driven by 12-year-old Bryant Sipe and passenger 14-year-old Alec Meier were on a trail on private property at River Creek Campground, 4819 E. Eales Road, according to a media release.

The ATV collided with another ATV driven by 15-year-old Emilee Meier and a passenger 11-year-old Kenna Real.

EMS transported Sipe to Hutchinson Regional Medical center with complaints of head and stomach pain, according to the sheriff’s department.

A personal vehicle transported the Meier children to the hospital. Emilee had a cut on her leg that required stitches, according to the sheriff’s department. Real was not injured. They were not wearing seat belts, according to Deputy Jeremy VanWey.