Sheriff: 3 juveniles injured after ATVs collide in Reno Co.

RENO COUNTY – Three juveniles were injured in an accident Sunday in Reno County.
Just after 2:30 p.m., an ATV driven by 12-year-old Bryant Sipe and passenger 14-year-old Alec Meier were on a trail on private property at River Creek Campground, 4819 E. Eales Road, according to a media release.
The ATV collided with another ATV driven by 15-year-old Emilee Meier and a passenger 11-year-old Kenna Real.
EMS transported Sipe to Hutchinson Regional Medical center with complaints of head and stomach pain, according to the sheriff’s department.
A personal vehicle transported the Meier children to the hospital. Emilee had a cut on her leg that required stitches, according to the sheriff’s department. Real was not injured. They were not wearing seat belts, according to Deputy Jeremy VanWey.
too young to drive says
ATV drivers should be required to have a valid drivers license. Too many accidents happen needlessly and too many reckless parents let young kids drive ATVs. Hopefully these parents learned a lesson without much bodily injury to their children.