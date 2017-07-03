Kansas man jailed for drugs and alleged child sex crimes

SALINE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and allege sex charges.

Just after 1p.m. Friday, police responded to residence in Salina after two teen girls told a family member that a man approached them about sexual favors while they were at Kenwood Cove Aquatic Park, according to Salina Police Captain Mike Sweeney.

The girls didn’t know the suspect’s name but provided police with a description. Police informed staff at Kenwood Cove. On Saturday the Aquatic Park contacted police to report a man matching the description was at the pool. Police arrived and arrested 31-year-old Darris Thomas after officers also found methamphetamines in his bag and it was determined that he had an outstanding warrant, according to Sweeney.

The outstanding warrant linked to a sexual encounter that occurred around 8 p.m. on June 11 at the McDonald’s Restaurant, at 701 S. Broadway in Salina.

Management called authorities after Thomas allegedly locked himself in a bathroom with a teenage girl. Thomas and the teen came out of the bathroom when police arrived. Capt. Sweeney said that the teenager told the officers that she was 16 and consented to the sexual encounter.

Thomas was not arrested that day. Capt. Sweeney said that a further investigation by Salina Police revealed that the girl was actually 15 and could not legally give consent.

Thomas is being held on requested charges of Indecent solicitation of a child; Sex act with a child >14<16, Aggravated indecent solicitation of a child; Sex act with a child <14, Possession of opiate, narcotic, or certain stimulant, Use/possession of drug paraphernalia/human body and Indecent liberties with child; 14 < 16 YOA; Lewd fondling.