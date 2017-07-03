Commission to take action on Woodberry bridge Wednesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Reno County Commissioners will discuss a request from the District Attorney’s office to make a part-time administrative assistant’s position full time during Wednesday’s agenda session. D.A. Keith Schroeder says the change is needed to keep up with the backlog of casework in the office.

The Board will also take action on the future of the Woodberry bridge between 30th and 43rd Avenues. The bridge was recently declared unsafe and the span over the Little Arkansas River was closed. While the bridge sees little traffic, farmers in the area have expressed concern over the ability to access farm fields on each side of the river. The closing of the bridge is part of a continued position taken by Public Works to close many of the rural bridges that see little traffic instead of replacing them.

The meeting of the Reno County Commission begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Reno County Courthouse.