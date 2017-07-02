Atheist group complains about prayer at Kansas high school games

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An atheist group is raising questions about prayers at high school basketball games in Western Kansas, but school officials are defending their practices.
The Freedom From Religion Foundation sent letters to the Cheylin and Weskan school districts complaining about basketball players praying after games in January with coaches participating.
Weskan Superintendent Dave Hale says the coaches did not lead the prayer. It was student driven, but he will make sure his coaches are not in the area in the future.
Chris Line with the foundation says the group considers the issue resolved. Both districts said they would ensure that staff members don’t participate in or encourage future prayers.
Comments
Hawkfan says
Dear Atheist:
I can’t even imagine that you can hear the team praying–BRING YOUR EARPLUGS.
If you can see people praying, BRING YOUR BLINDERS, SO YOU CAN”T SEE THEM.
God bless our country for defending your rights to not worship.
JuneBug says
Well Said !!
Say Sumn says
We Christians Believers also have FREEDOM TO PRAY!! Those in your group do not have to participate! Back in my day we stood up for The Pledge of our Flag and we Prayed to God. Those who chose not to did not have to stand. And we still went to recess and lunch and walked home together. Why are you trying to make us sit now? After all these years? What are you going to do standing? Not putting your hand over your heart or folding your hands in prayer! Christians will ALWAYS pray, you can join or not,
Say Sumn says
Amen Hawkfan! God Bless us all! Happy 4th July!!!! 🙂
2Cents says
And if a member of one of these teams does not wish to engage in prayer, then what? No pray—No play? Freedom of religion and freedom from religion are opposite sides of the same coin.
Forcing others to do as you wish, and think like you want them to, without making allowances for their point of view, ranges from disrespectful, to abusive, to unforgivably evil.
There is no common ground; there are no equal rights, when it’s all about you.
There is nothing wrong with praying, nor is there anything wrong with not praying. The issue is ‘Freedom of Choice’.