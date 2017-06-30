Vigil sentenced in stabbing case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 40-year -old Hutchinson man has been sentenced to nearly 21 years in prison on his conviction of attempted second-degree murder.

Venancio “Vincent” Vigil Jr. was also found guilty of aggravated battery. Vigil cited numerous issues during his statements before Judge Joe McCarville, declaring that he will see his conviction reversed on appeal.

Vigil was convicted in the stabbing of Francisco Gracia Jr. Aug. 31 of last year. Gracia was stabbed several times and spent five days in ICU at a Wichita hospital after the attack.

The defendant reportedly stated that he was with a group called the Texas Syndicate and that he was going to kill him for his work with five law enforcement agencies in western Kansas.