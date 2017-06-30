New trial date set for suspect in meth distribution case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson man charged in a drug distribution case has a new trial date.

Brian L. Green faces trial for possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, personal use drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement and aggravated false impersonation.

The state alleges, at the time of Green’s arrest, he had between 3.5 and 100 grams of methamphetamine on him, as well as the paraphernalia, which the state alleges was used to distribute drugs. He also allegedly had a small amount of marijuana on him and gave the name of Shawn Green, which they later learned was not his name. Green also has another case where he’s charged with violating the offender registration act.

Judge Trish Rose Friday set a new trial date of Oct. 10 and a motion deadline of Sept. 8.

Green has previous convictions involving the manufacturing of methamphetamine and associated charges in Reno, Rice and Harvey counties.