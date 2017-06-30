Kobach, commission on voter fraud battle states over voter data

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s commission investigating alleged voter fraud during the 2016 election is asking states for a list of the names, party affiliations, addresses and voting histories of all voters, if state law allows it to be public.
A letter sent Wednesday from the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity asks secretaries of state to provide about a dozen points of voter data and respond to questions about fraud and election integrity.
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is vice chair of the commission. He is also a candidate for Kansas governor
Trump lost the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton but has alleged, without evidence, that 3 to 5 million people voted illegally.
On Thursday, Democratic officials in California and Virginia said they will not comply because the letter is based on false notions of widespread voter fraud. Missouri’s Republican secretary of state says he is happy to assist.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
Comments
Hawkfan says
Next thing you know, Kobach will “fix” how people vote. I MOST CERTAINLY DO NOT WANT HIM TO KNOW HOW I VOTED and WHO I VOTED FOR. No evidence to support voter fraud, but he’ll keep digging til he find one more making a total of “10”. Wow, it’s just another waste of tax payer dollars.
Allegedly, trumpy lost the popular vote. What a surprise. What else does he have to prove–he’s got his trumpy in office with the Russians help. It’s already proven the Russians meddling with voting machines to FIX the outcome cause Putin hated Hillary so much, he wanted anyone but her to win. So, I’d be quiet if I were him. The outcome of his “investigations” may come out and surprise him. (and not in his favor).