Eagle Communications building at 9th and Main struck by lightning

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Eagle Media Center at 825 N. Main, home of My 93.1, Country 102.9 and KWBW 1450 AM and 98.5 FM, was struck by lightning late Thursday evening.
All three stations are off the air.
Engineers are working to get these stations back on the air as soon as possible.
Comments
Just Another Nobody says
It was an intense lightning storm. Many close strikes within a short amount of time. Reminded me of a scene from “War of the Worlds”. The Tom Cruise remake I mean.