Defendant turns down plea offer in sodomy and rape case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 44-year-old man who saw his conviction overturned after filing a habeas corpus motion in a sexual assault case is still going through the courts.

James Rodney Quinton was originally convicted for sexually assaulting a young woman at a local residence. She was able to escape through a window when he fell asleep. She called police after walking to a closed convenience store in the middle of the night. She was treated at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for injuries inflicted during the attack.

He was convicted for two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and rape. The crimes occurred on Sept. 18, 2003.

He filed a habeas corpus motion in 2008 after all of his appeals were exhausted. The case has been going through the court system since that time.

He was sentenced to 72 years in prison by the late District Judge Richard Rome. Quinton was represented by then-Public-Defender Tim O’Keefe and he claimed ineffective counsel in his appeal.

The state apparently made an offer so that it could avoid another trial, but he turned it down and now the defense may present a counter offer as plea negotiations continue.

Judge Trish Rose set another status hearing for July 28.

District Attorney Keith Schroeder had told us earlier that he doesn’t want the victim to have to testify this long after the crimes.