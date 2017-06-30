4 hospitalized after SUV’s tire blows in Harvey County

HARVEY COUNTY – Four people were injured in an accident just after 1:30 Friday in Harvey County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1996 Ford Explorer driven by David Anderson, 68, Newton, was northbound on Interstate 135 one mile south of Hesston.

The SUV’s right rear tire blew. The vehicle crossed the center line, crossed the median and struck a southbound 2011 Chevy Impala driven by Rachel Gaylor, 20, League City, Kansas.

Anderson and a passenger in the Ford Jacob Anderson, 22, Newton, were transported to Newton Medical Center.

Gaylor and a passenger in the Chevy Lauren Hughes, 25, McPherson, were transported to a hospital in Wichita.

All four were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.