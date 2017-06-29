Kansas congresswoman assails Trump for crude tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s tweet about cable TV host Mika Brzezinski (all times local):

A Republican woman in the House is assailing President Donald Trump for his crude tweet ridiculing a cable news anchor.

Five-term congresswoman Lynn Jenkins of Kansas says on Twitter: “This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women.”

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.” Trump called Brzezinski “crazy” and said he had seen her “bleeding badly from a face-lift.”

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

The White House hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

Two Republican senators say the president’s crude tweet about a female cable TV host is beneath the dignity of the office.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said on Twitter: “Please just stop. This isn’t normal and it’s beneath the dignity of your office.”

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham tweeted: “Mr. President, your tweet was beneath the office and represents what is wrong with American politics, not the greatness of America.”

Sasse did not support Trump in the presidential race, and Graham ran against Trump for the GOP nomination.

President Donald Trump has ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he’s stopped watching.

They spent time at Trump’s Florida resort — a visit Scarborough said was to arrange a Trump interview.

The White House hasn’t responded to a request for comment.