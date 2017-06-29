City Council to take action on 1/4 cent sales tax extension

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will take action on putting the ¼ cent sales tax on the ballot once again.

The ballot question will ask voters to extend the long-running tax for another five years, to 2024. The tax has been in place in the city since 1994 and has been extended by voters three times.

The revenue is split four ways with 47 percent going to street and sidewalk work, 33 percent to the Cosmosphere, 15 percent for property tax relief and the remaining five percent goes to Strataca.

Both museums stressed the need for the tax, noting that both generate a large amount of tax revenue as tourist attractions. The city council also noted that the fund makes up about 30 percent of its street budget. With the state-mandated tax lid, the sales tax may have extra importance as the city is trying to keep up with street maintenance.

The matter will be taken up by the City Council during its meeting, which will be on Wednesday at 9 a.m. at the Hutchinson city offices.