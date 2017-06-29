Attempted murder sentencing Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The 40-year-old man convicted of stabbing another man last summer is scheduled for sentencing Friday.

Venancio “Vincent” Vigil Jr. was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

He was convicted for the stabbing of Francisco Gracia Jr. back on Aug. 31 of last year. Gracia was stabbed several times and spent five days in ICU at a Wichita hospital after the attack. The defendant reportedly stated that he was with a group called the Texas Syndicate and that he was going to kill him for his work with five law enforcement agencies in western Kansas.

Vigil is looking at 20 years because of his past criminal history.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday afternoon in front of Judge Joe McCarville.