Involuntary manslaughter hearing continued until next month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The man charged by the state with involuntary manslaughter and other charges for an accident that killed a 15 year old just over two years ago was continued Wednesday.

Dawson Lehman faces the charges because 15-year-old Aaron Powers died from his injuries after being in a rollover accident in the 11000 block of East 43rd. Powers was a passenger in Lehman’s vehicle. Fifteen-year-old Dalton Stoecklein was also taken to a Wichita hospital in that accident.

The truck went out of control and left the road. It rolled over several times before coming to rest in a wheat field near Rayl Road. Sheriff deputies and Kansas Highway Patrol units arrived on the scene and found the two 15 year olds lying in the middle of the road.

Stoecklein and Powers were airlifted to Wichita hospitals with head injuries. Powers passed away as a result.

Another passenger, 15-year-old Reighn Armstong, was taken by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries, while the fourth passenger, 15-year-old Samuel Tarbox, was treated at the scene and released with permission from his parents. Lehman was not injured in the accident.

The hearing will now be scheduled for next month.