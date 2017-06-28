Hutchinson man dies in fatal fall at eastern Indiana plant

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A coroner says a 23-year-old Hutchinson man died after he fell while working on a roof at an eastern Indiana animal feed plant.
Wayne County Coroner Ron Stevens says Jacob Bugg was working with a roofing crew about 1 p.m. Tuesday when he fell about 40 feet at Richmond’s Purina Mills plant.
Stevens tells the (Richmond) Palladium-Item it’s not clear what caused the fall because no one witnessed it. He says Bugg was working on a lower section of the roof than the rest of his crew.
Stevens says Bugg sustained blunt force trauma. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.
Comments
Ciara says
Rip bugg your gone to soon I remember working with you at bww you were an amazing guy you’ll be missed dearly but never forgotten
Just sayin... says
Have known the Bugg family for years. Prayers for them all in this sad time.