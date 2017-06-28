Fireworks display still happening on the 4th

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Community Fireworks in Hutchinson will be held on Tuesday, July 4, at 9:45 p.m. at 23rd and Plum, Kansas State Fairgrounds Parking Lot.

For safety reasons, no parking or foot traffic will be allowed in the front fourth of the lot. The grandstand will not be used to view this event.

There will be parking in the east lot of the fairgrounds, but only in the last three-fourths of the lot. The fireworks will be shot in the first fourth of the east parking lot of the fairgrounds next to Plum Street. That section will be closed off for parking. There will also be space to park on the north side of 25th Street of the fairgrounds.

The event is sponsored by Midwest Ford and Toyota Superstore. Patriotic music for the display can be heard on Country 102.9.

Fireworks on Independence Day is a day of patriotism, family gatherings and fireworks, so before you purchase or discharge fireworks in the City of Hutchinson and in the unincorporated areas of Reno County, learn about the fireworks ordinances and safety requirements so that everyone can enjoy a safe holiday.

The “Safe and Sane” fireworks can be discharged daily from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. beginning June 30 through July 4, in the City of Hutchinson and in unincorporated areas of Reno County.

It’s illegal to discharge fireworks on public property, public roads and streets, parks within 1000 feet of hospitals or nursing homes and within 100 feet from retail firework stands or facilities where fireworks are stored.

All fireworks must be discharged on residential property owned by the person discharging, or with permission of the residential property owner.

The Fire Chief has the authority to ban the discharge of fireworks any time conditions warrant.

Violations of the Hutchinson or Kansas State statutes or regulations pertaining to the discharge, possession or transportation of fireworks will result in the issuance of a ticket and/or seizure of fireworks.

Banned Fireworks include any firework that travels more than 6 feet in any direction. Examples of these are aerial cakes, roman candles, rockets (bottle rockets and sky rockets) missiles, mines, shells and flying spinners, etc.

This does not apply in South Hutchinson.