Baby sitter who left Kansas toddler’s body in field is sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The baby sitter of a Wichita toddler whose body was found in a field has been ordered to serve 18 months of probation.
Tyerria Miles was sentenced Wednesday for one count of interfering with the investigation of Jhornee Bland’s death. The 2-year-old died in May 2016 during an overnight stay at a local hotel, where she had attended a pool party.
Miles had been caring for Jhornee in the days before her death and initially told the police she had left the child with a friend. She later admitted that she moved Jhornee’s body to a field instead of reporting her death.
The coroner wasn’t able to determine the cause of death. Miles declined to speak on her own behalf in court.
Comments
Melissa says
That is some REAL BS!! Druggies get more time than murderers. Now what kind of sense does THAT make?!? Our justice system is so corrupt it’s unbelievable.