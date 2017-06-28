Baby sitter who left Kansas toddler’s body in field is sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The baby sitter of a Wichita toddler whose body was found in a field has been ordered to serve 18 months of probation.

Tyerria Miles was sentenced Wednesday for one count of interfering with the investigation of Jhornee Bland’s death. The 2-year-old died in May 2016 during an overnight stay at a local hotel, where she had attended a pool party.

Miles had been caring for Jhornee in the days before her death and initially told the police she had left the child with a friend. She later admitted that she moved Jhornee’s body to a field instead of reporting her death.

The coroner wasn’t able to determine the cause of death. Miles declined to speak on her own behalf in court.