USD 309 considering random drug policy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Nickerson-South Hutchinson School District is considering a random drug policy and, so far, have heard no negatives toward that policy.

They have been discussing the policy since school has been out, according to Superintendent Dawn Johnson. She tells Eagle Radio that they haven’t had any negative comments or concerns over the proposed policy. She told us that she received two emails since this issue first came before the board and they were both in favor of the policy.

In a memo on their website, they say the mission of the U.S.D. 309 random drug testing policy would be to provide an additional deterrent to curb issues related to substance abuse in students. The objective is to provide a system of assistance for students, as well as a purpose for opting out of the peer pressures associated with using drugs or alcohol.

It is designed to create a safe, drug free environment for students and to assist them in getting help when needed. Random drug testing of middle and high school students participating in extra-curricular and co-curricular activities would be accomplished in conjunction with an independent drug-testing vendor.

To facilitate random testing, the school district would provide the vendor with a list of all 7th – 12th grade students who may be subject to random drug testing. In turn, the vendor will select middle school students and high school students for random testing.

If a student is suspected of being under the influence of an illicit substance during the school day or at a school activity, representatives of the school district do have the authority to conduct an interview or have the student provide a urine sample based on reasonable suspicion.

The purpose of this program, according to the district, is to provide for the safety of all students, undermine the effect of peer pressure by providing a legitimate reason for students to refuse to use illegal drugs, to encourage students who use drugs to participate in drug treatment programs and to promote achievement of students’ full academic potential by preventing the impact drug and alcohol use has on learning.

Johnson says they expect to make a decision sometime next month, which would be as early as July 10 and no later then July 24.