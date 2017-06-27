Small earthquake reported in Reno County

RENO COUNTY – A very small earthquake shook Reno County Monday evening.

The quake at 9:36 p.m. measured a magnitude just 2.0, according to the Kansas Geological Survey. It was centered 2 miles southwest of Partridge.

A pair of earthquakes shook portions of Kansas on Sunday.

The first, just before 8 a.m. measured a magnitude 2.5 and was centered approximately 3 miles southwest of Cheney, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The second, at 10:42 a.m., measured 2.6 and was centered approximately 6 miles southwest of Cheney.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported five Kansas earthquakes last week and 18 so far in June.

They reported nine Kansas earthquakes in May, nearly a dozen in April, seven in March and six in February.

There are no reports of damage or injury from Monday’s quake.