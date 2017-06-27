Rep. Marshall praises Trump action to roll back Obama clean-water rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is taking steps to roll back an Obama administration policy that protected more than half the nation’s streams from pollution.

The Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday outlined a process for rescinding a 2015 regulation that defines which waterways are covered under the Clean Water Act.

On his social media page, First District Representative Roger Marshall wrote, “I commend and thank the Trump Administration for their decisive and effective actions to repeal the misguided Waters of the United States rule.

As Kansas farmers, ranchers, businesses and even municipalities know all to well, WOTUS dramatically expanded the reach of the federal government with minimal improvements in water quality.

Today’s announcement serves as a tremendous relief to Kansans and provides the regulatory certainty we need to grow. This is yet another exciting step in fulfilling this Administration and Congress’ promise to return government to its proper role.”

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in February ordering EPA to review the rule, which farmers, fossil fuel companies and property-rights groups have criticized as too strict. Environmentalists counter that the rule is essential to protecting water for human consumption and wildlife.

The agencies say they’ll move immediately to withdraw the existing measure as an interim step, then undergo a broader review of how far the federal government’s jurisdiction over the nation’s waters should reach.