Moran: Senate healthcare bill missed the mark

WASHINGTON – Republican leaders Tuesday abruptly delayed the vote on their health care bill until after the July 4th recess.

The GOP faced five defections from its ranks just hours after the Congressional Budget Office said the bill would force 22 million off insurance rolls.

I am pleased with the decision to delay the vote – now is the time to take a step back and put the full legislative process to work. — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 27, 2017

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran said, “The Senate healthcare bill missed the mark for Kansans and therefore did not have my support. I am pleased with the decision to delay the vote.

Now is the time to take a step back and take the full legislative process to work. I remain committed to continuing conversations with patients and providers in Kansas to find a path forward that truly replaces Obamacare with a plan that makes certain Kansans will have access to more affordable and better quality healthcare.”

Full statement on Senate healthcare legislation: pic.twitter.com/R9XFCa5p1F — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) June 27, 2017