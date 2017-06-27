Facing trial, Aich arrested again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Awaiting trial in two serious cases, a Hutchinson man somehow managed to post bond and has been arrested again.

Police apparently went to a residence in Hutchinson looking for 31-year-old Jesse Aich for an outstanding warrant. They managed to find him and say they discovered he was in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

The two cases against Aich are pending trial in front of Judge Trish Rose.

In one case, law enforcement allegedly found a baggie that contained a crystal substance, a baggie containing a powder substance, a digital scale with white residue, new packaging materials, used baggies with residue, two 100-count boxes of syringes, glass pipes with burnt residue they say was used to smoke meth, several types of pills and over $1,000 in cash.

Charges include possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and other drug-related charges with the alleged crimes occurring in October of 2014.

In the more recent case, he’s charged with two counts of attempted aggravated robbery and drug distribution charges.

Aich and 32-year-old Charles Swepston were arrested for an incident that happened early in the morning on Friday, July 31, 2015.

South Hutchinson police were called to a home shortly after 7 a.m. that Friday and were told two men had forced their way inside and demanded money and valuables. The two victims reportedly fought with the intruders before Aich allegedly left and came back with a handgun, firing twice, but not hitting anyone.

The jury trial for those two cases are still pending and he’ll be back in court next week for the new arrest. He’s now jailed on an $80,500 bond.