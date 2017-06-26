Police: Babysitter jailed after missing Kansas boy found safe

SEDGWICK COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on charges after a child was reported missing.

Just before 11 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home in the 2500 block of South Pattie in Wichita after a report of a lost child, according to Officer Charlie Davidson during a media briefing.

A 24-year-old woman told police her 5-year-old son Jeremiah Marshall and her child’s babysitter Celeste Culver, 49, were missing. She was also unable to contact her son or the babysitter.

Police sent out information on social media asking for the public’s help with information on the case.

During their investigation, Police located a vehicle in connection with the case near the intersection of Lincoln and Hydraulic in Wichita.

The vehicle was stopped officers questioned Culver. She was booked into jail for interference with parental custody and child endangerment.

Police located Jeremiah at a residence in the 1600 block of East Galena. He was safe.