Local man busted for 3 counts of aggravated assault

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 37-year-old Hutchinson man is jailed on a $15,000 bond for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after his arrest just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Nicholas Moreno II allegedly had two knives, one in each hand, and made family members worried for their safety. They say he was acting strange when they called police. When police arrived, he was taken into custody without incident.

When questioned, he says he blacked out and doesn’t remember any of it.

He’ll be back in court on July 3 to see if the state has filed formal charges.