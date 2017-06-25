Smallville ComicCon another success

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Smallville ComicCon this weekend had good crowds throughout the event. In fact, the line to get in Saturday stretched from the main entrance of the Meadowlark Building to the information booth near the train depot on the fairgrounds.

This was the 4th annual Comic Book and Pop Culture Celebration and it brought together another unique mix of celebrities, artists, writers, vendors, and fans eager to explore and share their love and devotion to all things evolving from comic books and popular culture.

One of the highlights would have to be the Munster’s vehicles that Butch Patrick brought while appearing at ComicCon. He played Eddie Munster, the son of Herman Munster, in the 60’s sitcom that continues to be shown in syndication around the world.

Representatives of similar events were on hand over the weekend, including events in both Wichita and Manhattan.

The weather was great for those who did stand in line waiting to get in.