Murder case suspect now in custody

Leo Lamont Wells
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police say a man wanted for association with the shooting death in Hutchinson early Saturday is now in custody.
Sunday, around 5 p.m., 19-year-old Leo Wells turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center. Wells was arrested for murder in the second degree and is in the custody of the Reno County Sheriff with a $350,000 bond.
The shooting occurred in the city Saturday just before 3:30 a.m.
Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm in reference to a shooting. Officers located the victim, Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Thompson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Wells should make a first appearance in court Monday morning.
Comments
Rosie says
So sad!!! Praying for you guys!!! Hope they catch the jerk that did this!!
Keeping It Real says
Uh oh Leo, you really did it now!
MamaMe says
Leo has been troubled for years. I knew it was just a matter of time before he did something like this. So very sad! My prayers go out to all involved.
Me says
Im more shocked that Leo didnt do something like this sooner. Kid is a real piece of work. I hope he gets what hes deserved for a long time.
2 much says
Let me say one thing to everyone out there who are very self righteous. We have lost already a son, a father, a brother and a friend. Why do you speak of Leo and continue to cause this situation to become more complicated. We all need to reflect on positive language so that we don’t lose another son, father, brother and friend. Its time we as a planet of humans need to come together for the good of all and stop the negative nature that never amounts to more sadness and pain. It’s about time we as a nation start doing,saying the things that made us different from the rest of the world. Its time we support each other because no matter how you look at this, we all need to see this through. In a way that the world will see just why we are a nation, an entire planet of humans that care about life. Be part of the bigger picture that absolutely will bring the conclusion how strong and supportive we all are. I hope most of you know as I do, it benefits all of us when we come together to support a more positive ending that had a sad begining. One last thing prayers go out 2 both family’s. Sincerely T&D…
Me says
2 Much,the days you are talking about are long gone now,we as a country have gone to hell,no respect no caring no desire to excel.
Alltel says
I’m sure his life of crime (not unlike most of Hutchinson) didn’t help this situation. Everyone here wants to look hard and tough when in reality they are just small town idiots who intentionally get involved with trashy people to prop up their facade. They do this after watching tv and thinking “I’m a gansta too”. There is no reason for this, we have an epidemic of this crap going on in our small, but very crime ridden town. We need to get rid of the welfare, the criminals etc. we should not allow parolees, we need to shut down welfare housing projects. Crime like this happens with you invite bad people. Hasn’t Hutchinson figured out that we attract criminals and their families with low and no income housing and a plethora social services. It’s time to kick the trash out .
mE says
Alltel, Please don’t run for any government offices,EVER.
Hahaha says
Well said
JuneBug says
See Ya!! Leo.
IGetItFromMyMama says
JuneBug shut up
Not kidding says
Alltell should run for office
Criminals are loser says
Hutch has gone down hill. To many wannabes that don’t care bout nobody. Hutch has turned into a drug town with a bunch of so called tough guys. That dont mount to a hill of beans. Just bunch of worthless criminals an bad girl hoes. Time for the good people of hutch to take back their town run out the bad trash an clean it up. That’s why your losing jobs next it gonna be the fair. Parents discipline. Your kids while their young don’t wait tell its to late.