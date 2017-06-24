Murder case suspect now in custody



Leo Lamont Wells

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police say a man wanted for association with the shooting death in Hutchinson early Saturday is now in custody.

Sunday, around 5 p.m., 19-year-old Leo Wells turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center. Wells was arrested for murder in the second degree and is in the custody of the Reno County Sheriff with a $350,000 bond.

The shooting occurred in the city Saturday just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm in reference to a shooting. Officers located the victim, Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Thompson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Wells should make a first appearance in court Monday morning.