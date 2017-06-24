Police seek person of interest involving Hutchinson homicide



HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm in reference to a shooting. Officers found the victim, Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Thompson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Leo Lamont Wells, a black male, age 19, is a person of interest and police want to speak with him in reference to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816, or Detective Loepp at 620-694-2829.