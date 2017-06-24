Police seek person of interest involving Hutchinson homicide

Leo Lamont Wells
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city just before 3:30 a.m.
Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm in reference to a shooting. Officers found the victim, Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Thompson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.
Leo Lamont Wells, a black male, age 19, is a person of interest and police want to speak with him in reference to the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Reno County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2816, or Detective Loepp at 620-694-2829.
Comments
Rosie says
So sad!!! Praying for you guys!!! Hope they catch the jerk that did this!!
Keeping It Real says
Uh oh Leo, you really did it now!