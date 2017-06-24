Leo Wells formally charged with murder



Leo Lamont Wells

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 19-year-old man suspected of being the shooter in the killing of another man early Saturday made a first court appearance Monday where he was read the formal charge against him.

Leo Wells turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center around 5 p.m. Sunday and was told that the state had charged him with murder in the second degree.

Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm in reference to a shooting and located the victim, Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Thompson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

In court, Wells asked for a bond reduction. That request was denied by District Judge Joe McCarville, who set the $350,000 bond when police asked for the warrant.

The case against Wells now moves to a waiver-status docket on July 12.