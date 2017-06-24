Leo Wells formally charged with murder

Leo Lamont Wells
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 19-year-old man suspected of being the shooter in the killing of another man early Saturday made a first court appearance Monday where he was read the formal charge against him.
Leo Wells turned himself in at the Law Enforcement Center around 5 p.m. Sunday and was told that the state had charged him with murder in the second degree.
Officers of the Hutchinson Police Department were dispatched to the 100 block of South Elm in reference to a shooting and located the victim, Kenneth Thompson, 24, lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Thompson was transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.
In court, Wells asked for a bond reduction. That request was denied by District Judge Joe McCarville, who set the $350,000 bond when police asked for the warrant.
The case against Wells now moves to a waiver-status docket on July 12.
Comments
Rosie says
So sad!!! Praying for you guys!!! Hope they catch the jerk that did this!!
Keeping It Real says
Uh oh Leo, you really did it now!
raise your kids right says
Just like the rest of his family! He has had wonderful role models so what else can you expect from a low life like this.
tylea says
If that’s the case you should close your mouth cause he still has family out here.
Tin Man says
Leo the cowardly lion. Enjoy prison!!!
So sad says
Sending prayers to the families of Kennth Thompson . So sorry for your loss. ❤️ ✝️
Me Again says
Northwest Wichita ! !
Southside Neighbor says
Unfortunately, that’s where what it’s getting like. I was nearly murdered on Wichitas north side five years ago. I see the same mentality here in Hutch. The murder was one block from my house. Hutchinson HAS TO MAKE IT A PRIORITY TO INVEST IN OUR YOUTH. The kids down south don’t have the same opportunities. It’s a generational thing. We can break it. But it’s going take a lot of more than one person who cares, a lot of time and patience and some funding to give these kids some opportunities besides crime. I love my neighborhood. I love the people. It’s time to heal.
MamaMe says
Leo has been troubled for years. I knew it was just a matter of time before he did something like this. So very sad! My prayers go out to all involved.
Me says
Im more shocked that Leo didnt do something like this sooner. Kid is a real piece of work. I hope he gets what hes deserved for a long time.
2 much says
Let me say one thing to everyone out there who are very self righteous. We have lost already a son, a father, a brother and a friend. Why do you speak of Leo and continue to cause this situation to become more complicated. We all need to reflect on positive language so that we don’t lose another son, father, brother and friend. Its time we as a planet of humans need to come together for the good of all and stop the negative nature that never amounts to more sadness and pain. It’s about time we as a nation start doing,saying the things that made us different from the rest of the world. Its time we support each other because no matter how you look at this, we all need to see this through. In a way that the world will see just why we are a nation, an entire planet of humans that care about life. Be part of the bigger picture that absolutely will bring the conclusion how strong and supportive we all are. I hope most of you know as I do, it benefits all of us when we come together to support a more positive ending that had a sad begining. One last thing prayers go out 2 both family’s. Sincerely T&D…
Me says
2 Much,the days you are talking about are long gone now,we as a country have gone to hell,no respect no caring no desire to excel.
K says
There are people that are hurt and greiving, they will have an extremely hard time finding any positive in the situation right now and possibly any time in the near future. So while there’s faith in becoming a better and caring human race, right now, that is just not in the cards.
Give me a break says
Is this a serious post? This family is constantly causing trouble. But you want us to be positive and come together? Lol, pretty sure your theory is as flawed as this families reputation. Our true hope is when this family sees the errors of their path and begins to raise their offspring to obey laws, respect human life, and quit thinking of themselves. I am sorry but this post is ridiculous. No true unity can be achieved until the offenders change and quit being a threat to the community.
Sad says
So true….no role models in this family. All his uncles have been in prison. Now their kids are all gong to prison. They have been taught this behavior and sad that this family cant see it. My son went to school with a a wonderful youngman related to Leo who played basketball and i believe that kid and the brother of Leo cousin whom was murdered as well are the only two who have not followed in the foot steps of the rest of the family. Those two boys are complete opposite of the rest of the family. I believe its because they were not raised with the rest of them and had guidance. Please family wake up and see your ruining your children.
Davis Fan to my heart says
I know this family well and not ALL of his uncles have been to prison ! Further more, if you choose to speak on things you are not sure of can you also let it be known that it’s been many yrs since any of them have been in trouble or in prison !!! I know for a fact that his Uncle Curtis is a well known martial artist in this town and has and still doing right by his students and his family. I have seen his pics and name in the paper a few times in the past few yrs, concerning the GOOD things he is doing for this community and to pay back for the wrong he has done here. So please don’t be so quick to judge people by their past.
sad says
I do know who Curtis is and he does great with the children now. It was a little too late for Leo though. He was brought up in the day all of them were still getting in trouble. They all all much older now so yes they have settled down but it doesnt change how much of an impression their behavior then had on the kids around them then!!!!
To old to gossip says
They said person of interest
Not this is the douchbag were looking for
INOSENT TILL PROVIN GUILTY
I DONT KNOW THIS KID but come on people
2Cents says
Yep!
Alltel says
I’m sure his life of crime (not unlike most of Hutchinson) didn’t help this situation. Everyone here wants to look hard and tough when in reality they are just small town idiots who intentionally get involved with trashy people to prop up their facade. They do this after watching tv and thinking “I’m a gansta too”. There is no reason for this, we have an epidemic of this crap going on in our small, but very crime ridden town. We need to get rid of the welfare, the criminals etc. we should not allow parolees, we need to shut down welfare housing projects. Crime like this happens with you invite bad people. Hasn’t Hutchinson figured out that we attract criminals and their families with low and no income housing and a plethora social services. It’s time to kick the trash out .
mE says
Alltel, Please don’t run for any government offices,EVER.
Hahaha says
Well said
??? says
So you are suggesting this person is not held responsible for their actions? What if it were you family member that was the victim? Would you still think forgiveness is the answer or would you want justice?
K says
So Mr High horse..we are supposed to just “get rid” of people because they’ve done wrong or need help to survive? And how would you suggest we do that? Your comment is completely asinine and you should be ashamed of yourself.
2Cents says
Yep!
Jason says
Alltel the phone/computer warrior hiding behind the screen. You don’t have a big enough set of nuts to post who you really are. Alltel the man with a perfect record who’s never done anything wrong. I’ve never heard a more asinine comment in my life
Just a concerned citizen says
I am with ALLTEL well said !
JuneBug says
See Ya!! Leo.
IGetItFromMyMama says
JuneBug shut up
Sad says
This kid had one of his own family members murdered in the same way. His family tormented the other family and felt the sentence given was not enough. Well i wonder how they will handle it now that its their son, cousin & nephew. People raise your children right….this boy is a product of his environment. His brother has been in prison several years. He hangs around men much older then him whom most are so called bloods. As a parent first of all do not surround yourself with these type of people because doing so only shows your child you approve. Be a role model for your child. I realize it doesnt always have to do with the parent but this time it does. Sad!
Not kidding says
Alltell should run for office
Takeouthatrash says
Im with alltell! Well said
Criminals are loser says
Hutch has gone down hill. To many wannabes that don’t care bout nobody. Hutch has turned into a drug town with a bunch of so called tough guys. That dont mount to a hill of beans. Just bunch of worthless criminals an bad girl hoes. Time for the good people of hutch to take back their town run out the bad trash an clean it up. That’s why your losing jobs next it gonna be the fair. Parents discipline. Your kids while their young don’t wait tell its to late.
Neighbor says
Parents PLEASE DISCPLINE YOUR KIDS before it’s too late. I knew both Leo and Kenny. Both were troubled from a young age. I actually had talks with both about the consequences of where their actions could lead them. They listened and agreed, but never committed to change. We need to stick together as parents, as neighbors, as family, as friends, as leaders, and fill in the gaps and raise these kids with a standard and with discipline. If there is no standard to live up to, that’s exactly what these lost kids are going to follow is no standard. I want better for our community, for our kids, for our future.
tylea says
I wholeheartedly agree.
fake name goes here says
Anyone else notice this kid turned himself in? How many of you turned to the nearest cop and said, I was speeding back there! Whatever wrongs he had in his past, at least he’s owning up to his crime.
drp says
no, immediately after he lawyers up at our expense, he’ll claim some sort of victimhood or self defense not unlike stand your ground or any other irrational pretense of why he has perpetuated thru his own life choices what he has become.
I’m just sayin’.
Jamie says
I’m sorry but do any of you really know him or Kenneth????? Cause I am pretty sure that Kenneth and Leo called each other brothers Kenneth own family isn’t bashing Leo or his family!!!! Their families grew up around each other so what gives you all the right to bash!?!?! Leo family is grieving the loss of Kenneth to!!!!! Prayers to both families who I know!!!!! If you can’t just give your condolences then be quiet!!!