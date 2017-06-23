Reno Co. man arrested for animal cruelty

RENO COUNTY — A 31-year-old man managed to get his bond lowered while making a first appearance in court Friday morning on charges of cruelty to animals, disorderly conduct — domestic violence and two counts of criminal damage.
Thomas Dodds Montano allegedly killed at least one, and possibly as many as four, chickens during a domestic quarrel with his wife.
It was just before 9 p.m. when Reno County Sheriff Deputies were called to the 7100 block of Valley Road on the report of a domestic disturbance when Montano was apparently calling his wife names.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered that Montano was trying to stop his wife and kids from leaving. He yanked a door to their van so hard that he bent the hinges. The door was broken and would not close.
He also allegedly put his foot on the head of a chicken and pulled the animal’s legs so hard that it broke the chicken’s neck. Children at the scene also pointed to three other chickens dead and in a smoldering fire.
Deputies then attempted to place Montano in handcuffs. They tried to get him into a sheriff vehicle. He apparently put his left foot on the side of the vehicle during that effort, causing a dent.
In court, he admitted that he had been drinking and that he has a drinking problem. Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen agreed with that statement. She did grant a bond reduction to $1,000, but also advised Montano that he is to have no contact with the victim.
He has been convicted of domestic violence involving the same victim in a case from 2015.
He’ll be back in court next Friday to see if the state has filed formal charges.
