Kansas Senators comment on controversial GOP healthcare plan

WASHINGTON -Senate Republicans Thursday released a 142-page draft of their bill to eliminate much of the Obama health care law.

The measure would cut and revamp Medicaid, the health care program for lower-income and disabled people.

The Senior Senator from Kansas Pat Roberts said it is time to put ideology aside and move on the bill. “What is the alternative? Single payer, socialized medicine? The American people don’t want that. We can’t delay. Delay is higher premiums, higher co-pays and little choice. This bill is the best path to immediate relief for patients in 2018. This bill is the best possible bill under very difficult circumstances.”

Senator Jerry Moran did not commit to the bill, “I was not and am not for Obamacare and have seen firsthand the negative impact the law has had on too many Kansans.”

“I will fully review this legislation and am awaiting the Congressional Budget Office score to gain a complete understanding of the impacts and consequences this bill would have on hardworking Kansans. If this bill isn’t good for Kansas, it isn’t good for me.”

It would repeal tax increases Obama’s law imposed on higher-income people and medical industry companies to pay for expanded coverage. And it would end the tax penalty Obama’s statute imposes on people who don’t buy insurance — in effect, ending the so-called individual mandate.

It faces uniform Democratic opposition. And at least a half-dozen Republicans — both conservatives and moderates — have complained about it.

—–

Democrats are roundly criticizing the Republican plan to scrap the Obama health care law.

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer spoke on the Senate floor Thursday moments after the GOP’s 142-page discussion draft was posted online. Republicans had been briefed on the plan behind closed doors.

Schumer says, “We live in the wealthiest country on earth. Surely we can do better than what the Republican health care bill promises.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi assails the GOP bill as a tax break for wealthy Americans. The bill would eliminate the requirement that Americans buy insurance or face a tax penalty.

___

President Donald Trump is expressing hope that the Senate will pass a health care plan “with heart” following the release of a Republican plan to dismantle President Barack Obama’s health law.

Trump says at the start of a White House event on technology he is hopeful Congress will get something done on health care “with heart.”

The president spoke shortly after Senate Republicans released a 142-page draft of their bill to get rid of much of the Obamacare law.

The bill faces broad opposition from Democrats. But Trump says that Republicans would love to have Democratic support.

___