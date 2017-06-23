(UPDATE) Fire damages Hutchinson residence, firefighter injured

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to 3118 N. Hendricks for a report of a residential home on fire. Upon arrival, they reported heavy fire and smoke conditions on a single-story ranch home.

Crews battled heavy fire conditions that spread into the basement, first floor, and attic space from a rear wood patio deck on the house. Crews contained the fire in approximately 45 minutes, but not before it caused extensive damage to the home.

During the fire operations, one firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries from an interior ceiling collapse. The firefighter was able to exit the structure under his own power after the collapse happened. A section of drywall fell from an interior ceiling of the home and landed on the firefighter, knocking him down to the floor.

Reno County EMS evaluated the firefighter and he was released at the scene.

Battalion Chief Jeremy Unruh said, “this is a reminder of how dangerous our profession can be. The fire had a head start prior to our arrival, and this made it difficult to contain to the area of origin.” No one was home at the time of the fire and the home is deemed uninhabitable.

Assisting agencies included the Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County Sheriff’s Department, Kansas Gas, Westar Energy and Reno County EMS.

Fire crews remain on scene as of the time of this release (11:02 p.m.). The fire remains under investigation.