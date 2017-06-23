After 84 police calls, community files suit to "padlock" Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY- After police were involved in 84 incidents at a home including many involving drugs, the Topeka City Attorney announced Thursday the city is going to court to “padlock” the residence for up to two years.

In a media release, the first ever nuisance abatement case in Topeka, commonly referred to as a “padlock” case, is authorized under Kansas statutes when real or personal property is being used to carry on certain types of unlawful activities.

The owners of the home in the 2400 Block of SW Beverly were notified of the activities in October of 2016 and since that time, the unlawful activity at the property has continued.

The petition says authorities have recovered stolen vehicles, encountered a self-described methamphetamine addict and collected numerous drugs and paraphernalia.

Jeffrey Patton told the Capital-Journal that there have been “run-ins with the law” during the six years he’s lived in the home, sometimes with other people. But he says “cops cause more problems than I do.”

If the Court finds that the owner of the property knew or should have known of the unlawful activities and did not make a bona fide attempt to abate the nuisance, the Court can order any building or structure located on the property to be padlocked for up to two years. A civil penalty of up to $25,000 and attorney fees can also be recovered.

-The Associated Press contributed to this report