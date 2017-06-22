Reno Co. has $4.23 million of unclaimed property

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Officials with the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office indicate that there is $4.23 million in unclaimed property here in Reno County.
On Monday, you can go to the Reno County Courthouse Annex and see if some of that property is yours.
You’ll also have a chance to meet State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
You can also check for unclaimed property on the state treasurer website.
Comments
C B Brown says
You can also check online at https://www.kansascash.com/prodweb/up/unclaimed-property.php.
Warning though, they don’t make it easy to get. My late aunt has thousands of dollars in there that none of us can get, because we can’t afford to get a lawyer. You basically have to sue the state of Kansas just to get it. They don’t let it go easily. It might be easy to get if it was originally yours to begin with, but if it belonged to a dead relative, forget it.
Huh? says
Never knew about this. Just checked and I had $65 owed to me from an over paid utility that I never knew about. Nice. Now lets see if I actually get it.