Reno Co. has $4.23 million of unclaimed property

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Officials with the Kansas State Treasurer’s Office indicate that there is $4.23 million in unclaimed property here in Reno County.

On Monday, you can go to the Reno County Courthouse Annex and see if some of that property is yours.

You’ll also have a chance to meet State Treasurer Jake LaTurner. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

You can also check for unclaimed property on the state treasurer website.