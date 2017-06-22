Excel furloughs 270 employees

HESSTON, Kan. — As previously feared, Excel Industries announced that it was laying off 270 employees as part of an effort to streamline operations.

A statement was released by the company this afternoon:

“Excel Industries, Inc. today announced a reorganization that includes a workforce reduction at its manufacturing facility in Hesston. The reduction in force impacted approximately 270 production positions and is effective immediately. The company will continue operating both a first and second shift.”

“The streamlining in Excel’s production facility follows three years of unprecedented growth as the company more than doubled in size. While marketplace demand for the company’s turf care products continues to increase, the pace has normalized in 2017. Excel continues to grow at a modest pace, though the overall market for turf care products is flat or down in part due to adverse weather and economic conditions in many parts of the country.”

“Excel Industries made this very difficult decision after great deliberation. The company will sponsor a job fair and provide outplacement services, assistance with COBRA benefits, and transition payments to those affected by the reorganization.”

“Excel Industries, Inc. remains committed to its employees, the local community and all industries its products serve.”

A severance package will be offered to those affected and employees will be able to reapply for their jobs if the workforce expands again.