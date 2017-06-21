USD 308 home for sale

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson USD 308 School District has put its building trades home on the market.

The 2017 trades home, constructed by the Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy, is located at 2813 Morris Rd. on Hutchinson’s northwest side in the Oxford Pointe Addition.

The home is a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on two levels with more than 2,900 square feet of finished space, according to the district.

The house is listed at $280,000 and the proceeds from the sale go to fund the building of the 2018 house by the next trades class.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, please call 620-615-4123.