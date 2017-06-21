Theft reports taken by police at Salvation Army and other places

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In the last few days, police have taken multiple theft reports.

An employee at the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 200 S. Main, reported thefts on Monday, which included an unidentified male and female. Police took six reports of the theft around 8 a.m.

Police have pictures of the suspects posted on Facebook. A couple of the photos are shown above.

The Salvation Army is not the only victim of theft in the city. Police also took a report of a male taking food items without paying for them on Tuesday during the noon hour at a local Kwik Shop.

Before that, the Dillons Marketplace reported that a white male and white female took items from that store by force early Tuesday morning. Police are calling that incident an aggravated robbery.

No word on any arrests, but police have pictures and video of the suspects.