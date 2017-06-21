Salvation Army fan drive underway

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Salvation Army fan drive is underway. This program provides fans for those in need during the summer months.

The fan drive started here in Hutchinson several years ago thanks to the efforts of Westlake Hardware. Now, the program has spread to all 98 Westlake Hardware stores nationwide.

Customers can donate at Westlake to help purchase fans, or simply buy one and donate it.

For those wanting a fan, there are some guidelines. First of all, if you got a fan last year, you’re not eligible for this year. If you need assistance, you need to bring proof of a rental agreement or bill of sale on your home, photo IDs for everyone in the home over age 18 and an SS card, school ID or medical card for everyone in the home under 18.

A kickoff party for the fan drive is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at both Westlake stores in Hutchinson.