Probst is the appointment to the 102 House Seat

HUTCHINSON Kan. — Saying it is time to put people before business, Jason Probst was nominated, then appointed to take over the 102nd Kansas House seat of the late Patsy Terrell during a meeting of the Reno County Democratic Party.

Probst was picked in the first ballot among three nominees which included Jim Clark and Loann Trummel-Welborn. The nomination process was done through nine percent chairs which nominated the three candidates. Each then got a chance to speak for five minutes followed by three questions from the audience.

Probst says he is strongly against Governor Sam Brownback and potential candidate Chris Kobach. He also said that he will try to follow in Terrell’s footsteps but also be his own legislator in Topeka.

Probst said he is humbled to be the appointed for the 102nd District, though it comes under difficult circumstances. Probst said he likes the direction the economy is going, but much more needs to be done to make sure all people are served in Kansas.

After his nomination Probst signed paperwork, and the matter will now go before Governor Brownback for his approval followed by a swearing in ceremony in Topeka.