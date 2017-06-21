Brown found guilty in battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A 28-year-old Kansas Department of Corrections inmate serving time for aggravated criminal sodomy and failure to register as a sex offender was found guilty of battery of a corrections officer.

Wyatt Brown is guilty of striking a corrections officer while serving his sentence at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility back on Aug. 8, 2015. He’s accused of headbutting the officer during the altercation. The state showed video of the actual event and the defense didn’t offer a rebuttal.

Brown is currently serving time for the sodomy charge out of Brown County and any sentence handed down in Reno County would run consecutive to that.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections website, as it stands now, he’s not eligible for parole until 2041.