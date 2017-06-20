Part of Adams to be closed Friday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — This Friday, Adams Street from 5th to 11th will be closed to traffic for the new asphalt overlay. It will reopen that evening once the overlay is finished.
This, of course, is pending any inclement weather. If weather does not allow for work on Friday, the overlay and road closure will be moved to next Monday.
Please follow and like us:
Comments
Dan says
They are making it next to impossible to get anywhere without having to go 5 or 6 blocks out of the way to get there. Sick of it!