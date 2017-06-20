Gas prices well below $2 per gallon locally

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Average gas prices in Kansas continue a steady decline as summer officially begins. This week’s statewide average of $2.10 per gallon is five cents lower than last week at this time when the average price was $2.21.

Here in Hutchinson, the price now stands at $1.91 with Murphy’s USA at $1.90. Prices in South Hutchinson are slightly cheaper, with most stations at $1.89, which is actually an increase from the weekend.

According to Triple A Kansas, the highest price in the state is at Hill City where the price is $2.41. Triple A listed Burrton, Haven and Inman as the lowest, but the price in those three communities is at $1.92, which is actually higher than the prices in both Hutchinson and South Hutchinson.