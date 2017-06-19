HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The latest unemployment numbers released by the Kansas Department of Revenue show the rate for both Hutchinson and Reno County increased some in May.

The rate for Hutchinson is 4.1 percent, up from 4 percent in April, while the number for Reno County is also up very slightly, now at 3.9 percent as of May, up from 3.7 percent in April.

There were 1,161 residents of the county looking for work last month, most of those in the city of Hutchinson.

All of the surrounding counties also saw a slight increase, including McPherson County, which had the lowest rate in the area at 2.9 percent.

The May seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the state was 3.7 percent. This was unchanged from April and down from 4.1 percent in May 2016.