Reno Co. SO considering new policy to protect officers from opioids

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — It’s becoming an ever-increasing drug problem. Opioid overdoses are on the increase nationwide, and that includes Kansas.

The drug Fentanyl is one of them, and it’s causing concern among law enforcement and their ability to protect the public and themselves. The drug is being manufactured in Mexico, then added to heroin to make it more powerful. Fentanyl is so strong, just 200 mg can be lethal. In its regular medical use, the drug is a pain reliever used in hospitals.

The danger to law enforcement is that the drug can easily become airborne and inhaled by a DEU agent or law enforcement officer, or even absorbed through the skin, causing serious and even fatal medical issues for the officer.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to take on what is called “Narcan” to help those who suffer an opioid overdose, and to better protect its officers. Sheriff Randy Henderson says they are putting together a list of procedures and training for officers so they can carry Narcan with them.

The S.O. is also working to fit the purchase and use of Narcan into its budget and begin the policy of having at least DEU agents armed with it for their own protection and to revive overdose victims.

The matter was brought before the Reno County Commission last week and Henderson says they hope to have a program ready to put in place in about five weeks.