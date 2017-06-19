Local trio formally charged in aggravated battery case

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Three people arrested just over a week ago in connection with a break-in and the beating of a Hutchinson woman were back before a judge Monday for the reading of formal charges.

Pleasure Torres, Demetrius Vansyckle and Melissa McGuire (pictured in order above) are all charged with aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, aggravated assault and two misdemeanor battery counts

The case involves a break-in at a home on West 14th back on June 6. The three are accused of beating a female victim repeatedly. They also battered the other two occupants.

In a separate case, McGuire is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Torres is also facing sentencing for an assault case from last year.

All three requested bond reductions and all three requests were denied.