KHP UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after car rear-ends bicycle

WICHITA COUNTY – One person died in an accident just after 10p.m. Saturday in Wichita County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Jessica Isabel Carrasco, 25, Hays, was eastbound on Kansas 96 eight miles east of Leoti.

The Honda rear-ended a bicycle ridden by Eric Fishbein, 61, San Luis Obispo, California.

Fishbein was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Price and Sons Funeral Home

Carrasco and a passenger Jesus Antonio Castillo, 27, Scott City, were transported to the Wichita County Hospital.

A 2-year-old in the Honda was not injured.

The occupants of the Honda were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

———–

WICHITA COUNTY –The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident just after 10p.m. Saturday in Wichita County.

A vehicle traveling eastbound on Kansas 96 eight miles east of Leoti rear-ended a bicycle.

Check the Post for additional details as they become available.