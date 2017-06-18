KHP UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized after car rear-ends bicycle

WICHITA COUNTY – One person died in an accident just after 10p.m. Saturday in Wichita County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Jessica Isabel Carrasco, 25, Hays, was eastbound on Kansas 96 eight miles east of Leoti.
The Honda rear-ended a bicycle ridden by Eric Fishbein, 61, San Luis Obispo, California.
Fishbein was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Price and Sons Funeral Home
Carrasco and a passenger Jesus Antonio Castillo, 27, Scott City, were transported to the Wichita County Hospital.
A 2-year-old in the Honda was not injured.
The occupants of the Honda were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.
———–
WICHITA COUNTY –The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident just after 10p.m. Saturday in Wichita County.
A vehicle traveling eastbound on Kansas 96 eight miles east of Leoti rear-ended a bicycle.
Check the Post for additional details as they become available.
Comments
Traci says
Did they press charges against the driver? Too many cyclists are being hit.
In tears says
Well judge & jury I would think a lot would depend on the circumstances. Day or night time, other vehicles, was the bicycle in the correct lane, if it was dark was he wearing reflective clothing. Was his bike fitted with the appropriate accessories. I think it would be great if we left all of that to the people that know the answers. Everyone is always quick to judge. Maybe, just maybe it was an ACCIDENT. I agree with accountability, but I also agree with the fact that sometimes it is just an accident..