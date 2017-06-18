Kansas woman in prison for tax evasion faces new charge

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Leawood woman was charged Friday with importing $194,000 worth of misbranded drugs, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Kathleen Stegman, 59, who owned Midwest Medical Aesthetics Center, Inc., of Leawood, Kan., was charged with obtaining Botox, Dysport, Restylane, Perlane and Sculptra from foreign sources. The drugs did not meet Food and Drug Administration labeling requirements. The crime is alleged to have occurred in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

In October 2016, Stegman was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for tax evasion.

If convicted, she faces up to three years in federal prison, a fine up to $250,000 and forfeiture. The Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigation investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanya Treadway is prosecuting.