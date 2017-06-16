Hutch Post

Trump approves Kan. disaster declaration for areas affected by winter storm

WASHINGTON -President Donald Trump has granted Gov. Sam Brownback’s request for a federal disaster declaration for 27 Kansas counties affected by a severe winter storm, snowstorm, straight-line winds and flooding that struck the state April 28-May 3. Brownback submitted his request through the Federal Emergency Management Agency May 31.

 

Counties named in the declaration are Cherokee, Cheyenne, Crawford, Decatur, Finney, Gove, Graham, Grant, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Morton, Neosho, Norton, Rawlins, Scott, Seward, Sheridan, Sherman, Stanton, Stevens, Thomas, Wallace, and Wichita. Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

The declaration allows county governments to apply for Public Assistance funds for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. It also activates the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide for actions taken to prevent or reduce long term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

