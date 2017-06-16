Suspect jailed for sexual assault of 7-year-old Kan. girl in her home

SEDGWICK COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities are investigating a sexual assault and have made an arrest.
Just before 3 a.m. Sunday, a suspect entered an apartment in the 1400 Block of North Smith Court in Wichita, according to Police Sgt. Nikki Woodrow.
After entering the residence, the suspect sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl and left. An adult in the residence heard the child crying, learned what happened and called 911.
On Thursday night, police arrested a 23-year-old suspect in the case at his place of employment, according to the daily Wichita Police online media briefing.
Corbin Breitenbach, a registered sex offender, was booked in the Sedgwick Jail morning on requested charges of rape, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sodomy and burglary, according booking records.
In 2013, Breitenbach was convicted of aggravated sexual battery and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.
The child has been released from the hospital and is with family. Police released no additional details due the active nature of the investigation.
