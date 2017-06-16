Over the Edge underway in downtown Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After a delay due to weather, the United Way of Reno County’s Over the Edge event got underway with sunny, warm conditions. Jodi Elliott Bowen and United Way Director Lisa Gleason (pictured right) took their turn in front of a good-sized group of onlookers.

Others who will make the 93-foot drop off the First National Bank building include City Manager John Deardoff and United Way’s Steven Peterman. BW Radio personalities Sue Achilles and Glen Grunwald made their descent at 1:15 p.m.

The event is being held as a major fundraiser for the United Way. Each participant was required to raise $1,000 in order to make their drop.